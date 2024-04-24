On April 16, Fujitsu General America, Inc. celebrated the opening of its new innovation and training facility in Addison, Texas. The Airstage Innovation and Learning Center is a dual-purpose facility that provides training opportunities and research and development capacity.

The training center includes a dedicated lab for hands-on experiences with various Airstage systems and controls to refresh and enhance the skills of sales, design, installation, and service professionals. Its central location in the country provides shorter travel for many who are not close to Fujitsu’s Pine Brook, New Jersey, or Martinez, California, facilities.

“We’re thrilled to announce a milestone that marks a new era of HVAC technological advancement in the heart of Texas,” said Fujitsu’s Vice President of Product Management, Karim Yasin. “The new facility is a testament to our commitment to innovation and bringing Fujitsu technology to our contractors and customers. We look forward to welcoming ‘All Ya’ll’ at our Texas home!”

Located 15 miles north of Dallas and minutes from DFW and DAL airports, the 7,200-square-foot facility will initially be staffed by 10 Fujitsu employees, including research and development engineers and North American product management teams. The new facility offers an excellent training environment for gaining expertise selling, installing, and supporting Fujitsu products.