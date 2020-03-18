Thermal IQ™ Platform – Honeywell

HOUSTON — Honeywell strengthened the capabilities of its Thermal IQ™ platform with the launch of Thermal IQ Optimize, an enterprise-level remote monitoring solution. The new offering provides users with real-time analytics and fault modeling with early event detection at the plant, equipment, and process levels to keep thermal process equipment running safely, efficiently, and effectively.

Based on Honeywell Forge asset and process performance models, part of the leading Enterprise Performance Management solution for industrial companies, Thermal IQ Optimize extracts data from combustion equipment and thermal processes across the enterprise, providing a clear, high-level view of thermal process performance through visual analytics. The asset performance management platform then allows users to drill down into the data of individual assets for an in-depth analysis, enabling them to quickly and easily identify anomalies in equipment function or processes, and determine their impact on enterprise efficiency.

“Thermal IQ Optimize was developed in response to customer demand to improve maintenance practices, strengthen cybersecurity, cut costs, and boost equipment uptime,” said Tim Lee, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Thermal Solutions. “A seamless extension of our Thermal IQ platform, Thermal IQ Optimize leverages Honeywell’s wealth of combustion process know-how to provide timely data insights to the right people at the right time to mitigate unplanned downtime.”

Built from the ground up with security in mind, Thermal IQ Optimize offers a superior level of cyberprotection. It uses cybersecurity best practices and the latest security techniques to mitigate threats and ensure that communication channels are strictly controlled.

Consisting of wireless connectivity, a mobile application, and an enterprise-view dashboard, the Thermal IQ platform securely connects combustion equipment to the cloud, making critical thermal process data that is normally trapped at the equipment level available anytime, anywhere, on any smart device or desktop. With Thermal IQ data, users can see what is happening with thermal processes without being at their facility, get real-time alerts when key parameters are outside normal limits, track historical data over time to identify when and why something happened, and provide actionable recommendations.

Thermal IQ is ideal for multisite enterprises with limited or no tracking or remote access capabilities, and which consequently cannot optimize their thermal process systems’ performance. The solution is now available in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. For more information, visit http://thermalsolutions.honeywell.com.