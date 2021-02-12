ST. LOUIS — Emerson introduced its Lumity supervisory control platform, a next-generation control platform for complete refrigeration and facility management.

Managing an entire retail or food service facility and its critical systems can be a complex undertaking. Refrigeration, HVAC, and lighting systems must operate at peak performance and in seamless harmony to achieve a wide range of operational goals. The Lumity supervisory control platform is designed to streamline facility management and simplify these operational complexities by enabling top-down visibility and robust control of all systems within a network. Smart software serves as the platform’s foundation, delivering an intuitive, user-friendly, and web-accessible experience.

The Lumity supervisory control platform gives users two powerful facility management control device options: the all-new Lumity supervisory control E3 with an integrated touch-screen display, and the Lumity supervisory control SS (also known as Site Supervisor) with optional mounted display.

The new platform provides visual store management and robust control of refrigeration systems and buildings. With the same form and fit as the previous version E2 controller, the Lumity E3 controller is a quick drop-in replacement to the E2. The Lumity SS controller delivers the same robust performance in a smaller footprint. Both hardware options are fully backward compatible with I/O Net and MultiFlex devices.

“Our new Lumity supervisory control platform is flexible enough to be used as a stand-alone refrigeration controller, a building management system, or a site aggregator across multiple system controls,” said Sam Smith, director of product management for Emerson. “Forward scalability and backward compatibility help ensure that the facility can evolve with ever-changing demands of consumers.”

In addition to these capabilities, the Lumity supervisory control platform provides customers with the following features.

• Intuitive navigation: Use easily; no special training is needed for day-to-day operation.

• Priority actions: Highlights the information needed for action and resolution; priority alerts are visible in red.

• Fast response: Act quickly with detailed information available instantly in convenient drill-down screens.

• Mobile-optimized: Access and operate from anywhere on all types of mobile devices.

• Secure data: Manage locally on your network or through the Emerson cloud.

For more information, visit www.emerson.com/e3.