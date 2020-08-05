DANBURY, Conn. — Belimo is excited to announce the release of Belimo Clear Edge™. The Clear Edge is an analytical device that leverages the data from all installed Energy Valves in a BACnet Building Automation System (BAS). It automatically analyzes the Belimo Energy Valve data to optimize, manage, and monitor key performance indicators of water coil performance and hydronic energy consumption. The Clear Edge offers trending capability with automated delta T setpoint adjustment to increase system efficiency and energy savings strategies.

“The Belimo Clear Edge provides a simplified view of the rich Energy Valve data on the BACnet network, allowing facility managers to improve building performance quickly,” said Scott Reed, product manager, energy valve and water performance devices.

Software licenses are pre-loaded based on the number of Energy Valves in a building. The Belimo Clear Edge technology is also available as a plug-in for SkySpark from Stackhub. For more information, visit www.belimo.com.