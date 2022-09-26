NEW YORK — Syska Hennessy Group, an international engineering firm, promoted associate principal Anthony Jamsek to director of information systems. In his new role, he will oversee all software platforms, including enterprise resource planning (ERP) technologies, used by the firm. He also leads the project management oversight team, which assists with internal oversight and management of client projects.

“Anthony played a key role in implementing FinancialForce software across all of our offices globally, which was not an easy task,” said Cyrus Izzo, co-president, Syska Hennessy. “The leadership and patience he demonstrated during this process made it clear that he is the right person to make important decisions about the software we use and to facilitate its adoption.”

Jamsek, who is based in New York City, has worked at Syska for more than 25 years. He previously served as a project manager on the information and communication technology team, supervising work for large firms in the technology, commercial, and financial sectors. He is an active member of Syska Innovations, a subsidiary that invests in seed-stage companies, pilots their software and products, and promotes ideation and technology development within Syska.

A resident of Cortlandt Manor, New York, Jamsek earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Manhattan College in New York City. He is a registered communications distribution designer (RCDD). For more information, visit www.syska.com.