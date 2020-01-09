Transwestern Develpoment Co. Names Denton Walker Regional Partner

DALLAS — Transwestern Development Co. (TDC®) has expanded its national logistics group with the addition of Denton Walker. In his role as regional partner, Walker is responsible for logistics development projects throughout the Southwest with a primary focus on Texas. This includes more than 4 million square feet of projects currently in process in Dallas, Houston, and Austin.

This hire follows a series of senior leader appointments, including five experts with more than 30 years of experience, bringing the logistics group to 23 professionals across six regional offices. The group develops both speculative and build-to-suit industrial projects, primarily in major distribution markets, with expertise in intermodal logistics, e-commerce, port strategy, sustainability, and municipal incentives.

“We are intentional in recruiting the best professionals in the sector to build on our existing pipeline and capitalize on unique opportunities in the market,” said John Thomas, TDC managing partner who oversees the national logistics group. “With 30 years of experience, Denton brings deep knowledge and a proven track record with outstanding relationships to our growing team.”

Walker joins TDC from Trammell Crow Company, where he spent more than 30 years developing industrial, office, and retail projects. His diverse background in real estate also encompasses property leasing, construction and financing, and he brings to Transwestern strong relationships with brokerage and capital markets professionals.

“Texas has experienced tremendous demand from a variety of industrial users, and there remains untapped opportunity in Texas and the Southwest region to create value for our parents and stakeholders,” said Walker. “I am impressed by Transwestern’s reputation for delivering state-of-the-art product that anticipates what today’s logistics tenants require from a modern facility in strategically located markets. I look forward to building on that momentum and enhancing the firm’s presence throughout the Southwest.”

