LINDON, Utah — Aquatherm has named Jim Leary its eastern regional sales manager. Leary brings almost 40 years of mechanical and plumbing industry experience to Aquatherm North America, most notably serving as vice president of sales for WIdos LLC in North America.

Starting his career as a pipefitter apprentice in the UA in 1980, he has been involved in the installation of piping systems in a wide range of applications over his career. Focusing on the plastic piping industry since 1999, Leary has been involved in many areas of the industry from applications engineer to his involvement with standards and code development for plastic fusion.

He will champion the sales growth drive in Aquatherm’s eastern region and be a member of the company’s sales team. For more information, visit www.aquatherm.com.