Victory Energy Names Carson Lushin Regional Sales Manager

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Boiler and heat recovery industry professional, Carson Lushin, has joined the Victory Energy firetube business as a regional sales manager with responsibility for the western half of the U.S.

The appointment is in response to the tremendous market acceptance of Victory Energy as a full-line firetube manufacturer. Lushin will oversee the sales and marketing efforts of the independent representative network, supporting the sale of Victory Energy firetube products on the West Coast.

Lushin has held several executive level sales management positions with companies in the boiler, heat recovery, and HVAC industry segments. Most recently, Carson was the national sales manager for another burner manufacturer.

“We’re extremely pleased to have Carson join the Victory Energy Firetube Business,” said Al Wasinger, vice president of operations, Victory Energy. “He brings a wealth of experience and intimate knowledge in working hand in hand with independent manufacturer’s reps. His passion for training and educating reps is sure to make a magnitude of difference for our rep partners. Having been a rep himself is a real plus. Carson understands what it takes for rep firms to be successful.”

Lushin excited to further accelerate the growth of Victory Energy’s firetube business.

“Over the past three years, Victory Energy has made a significant impact on the firetube market segment with feature-laden products that provide demonstrable end-user benefits,” he said. “I look forward to increasing awareness and recognition of the Victory Energy firetube business throughout the western part of the U.S.”

For more information, visit www.victoryenergy.com.