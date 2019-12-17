Matthew Lusardi, P.E., Joins LAN as Senior Mechanical Engineer for Health Care Clients

HOUSTON — Matthew Lusardi, P.E., joins planning, engineering, and program management firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc. (LAN) as a senior mechanical engineer. In this role, he will provide evaluation, assessment, guidance, and creative mechanical and building systems solutions for the firm’s healthcare clients.

Lusardi has 10 years of experience designing mechanical systems for health care, laboratory, and higher education facilities. He has worked on new construction and renovation projects from the conceptual planning phase through construction and occupancy. His expertise includes central utility plant and cogeneration system design, utility master planning, energy utilization analysis, system life cycle cost analysis, and feasibility studies.

“Matt’s expertise in designing mechanical and building systems will help our clients provide the highest level of patient care while also achieving their future energy use, sustainability, and resiliency goals,” said Jeff Thomas, P.E., vice president and facilities team leader, LAN.

Previously, Lusardi worked at Syska Hennessy Group as a senior mechanical engineer. Prior to that, he was a mechanical engineer at BR+A Consulting Engineers. His portfolio includes serving as the mechanical engineer for several health care facility projects throughout the country, such as the Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in New York, the Radiation Oncology Center at the New York University Langone Medical Center, New York Methodist Hospital’s Center for Community Health, Northwell Health’s Greenwich Village Ambulatory Surgery Center, and Montefiore Medical Center’s Hutchinson Campus Ambulatory Care Center.

Lusardi holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rutgers University. He is registered as a professional engineer in New York and is also a certified energy manager, ASHRAE-certified health care facility design professional, and LEED-accredited for building design and construction. For more information, visit www.lan-inc.com.