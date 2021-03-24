LOS ANGELES — KAI Engineering is proud to announce the hiring of Mike Tamagni, P.E. as senior mechanical engineer at its Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, office.

Tamagni has 21 years of mechanical engineering experience in HVAC and plumbing design. During his career, he has worked on projects in industries ranging from airport facilities, industrial shops, military barracks, office buildings, retail, military hangars, critical facilities, higher education, and dining facilities. In his new position at KAI, Tamagni will engage with clients to determine the type of mechanical systems needed for their facilities, design HVAC systems, develop design fees for the mechanical design, and provide mentorship to new designers and engineers.

“The majority of Mike’s engineering experience has been focused on designing HVAC systems, an integral part of most contemporary buildings. His expertise will serve our clients well as he works with the rest of our engineering team to advance KAI’s mission to transform communities,” said Darren L. James, FAIA, president, KAI. “We are proud to have a mechanical engineer of Mike’s caliber and experience working for KAI in Texas.”

Tamagni has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Idaho. He is a licensed professional engineer in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.kai-db.com.