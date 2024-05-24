Midea recently announced the launch of its EVOX G3 heat pump system. This latest generation of the EVOX series, featuring the EVOX G3 Heat Pump and EVOX G3 Air Handling Unit (AHU), represents the future of electric, inverter-driven heat pump technology at the company and the U.S.

Heat pump sales in the U.S. have increased by more than 50% in the past five years and overtook sales of gas furnaces in 2022. Under new tax guidelines in the Inflation Reduction Act, those installing qualifying heat pumps, including the EVOX G3 heat pump system, are eligible for tax credits up to $2,000. When paired with existing and forthcoming mandates from cities and states that have banned natural gas from construction in new buildings, the push for advanced, environmentally-conscious systems is encouraging consumers to upgrade to highly efficient heat pumps.

EVOX G3 heat pump: Cold climate performance

Midea’s new EVOX G3 Heat Pump is the outdoor unit engineered to defy harsh winter temperatures, reliably providing up to 100% heating output at down to -13°F (-25°C) and operating effectively down to -22°F (-30°C), all with a Coefficient of Performance (COP) of up to 1.8. Tailored for optimal performance in virtually all climates, the entire EVOX G³ product line boasts ultra-high energy efficiency that exceeds CEE Advanced Tier and ENERGY STAR Most Efficient specifications. This ensures eligibility for nearly all available Federal rebates in the United States and Canada, significantly easing the financial burden for homeowners.

Enhanced vapor injection (EVI) technology

Ranging from 1.5-ton to 5-ton units, Midea EVOX G3 heat pumps feature Enhanced Vapor Injection (EVI) technology and a multi-layer heat exchanger, ensuring consistent warmth without reliance on auxiliary heat, even in the most severe weather conditions. When combined with auxiliary heat, the EVOX G³ heat pump delivers stable and optimal heating in extremely cold environments. The 3-ton EVOX G³ unit can achieve energy savings of up to 72.7% compared to traditional electric heaters. The EVOX G3 heat pump offers more eco-friendly heating than a gas furnace without compromising the heating output or user comfort. EVOX G3 also has you covered in the summer, with a cooling efficiency of up to 19 SEER2 that can provide energy savings of up to 32.5% compared to the conventional 14.3 SEER systems currently popular on the market.

Midea’s EVI technology is the driving force behind the EVOX G3 system’s revolutionary cold climate heating performance. This technology hinges on a two-stage refrigerant compression process, with an intermediary injection of additional refrigerant vapor. This bolsters the heat pump’s heating output, making it a reliable choice during cold weather, and ramps up its efficiency/COP score. The injection of vapor refrigerant facilitates higher output temperatures while simultaneously expanding the operational range of the heat pump, thereby ensuring outstanding functionality even in sub-zero conditions. Through EVI technology, Midea is combining robust performance and heightened efficiency for energy-saving heating solutions.

The EVOX G3 heat pump boasts a 27% reduction in height from previous models, making it not only space-saving but also a discreet addition to any home, and the compact footprint makes installation easy in challenging spaces.

EVOX G3 AHU: Innovative design with the installer and user in mind

At the heart of the system is the EVOX G3 AHU, distinguished by its innovative latching modular design that simplifies transportation, installation and maintenance. Capable of being separated into three manageable pieces thanks to the “Block N Lock” design, this AHU is optimized for single installers, especially when maneuvering into challenging spaces like attics, basements or crawlspaces. Its multi-position installation configuration means contractors can stock one SKU and install it in six configurations. The industry-exclusive LowBoy application allows for unparalleled flexibility in fitting within existing HVAC spaces, and the multi-voltage compatibility in a single unit eliminates the need for voltage adjustments, ideal for replacing gas furnaces. Its narrow width of 14.5” to 21” allows the EVOX G3 to fit into spaces that others cannot.

Easy upgrades from gas furnaces

With three widths and various BTUs, the EVOX G3 AHU can easily replace older, more inefficient models and dramatically reduce installation costs and time. The AHU’s modular design, 120-volt or 230-volt auto-adaptability, A2L refrigerant and 30% smaller footprint than current ENERGY STAR units make electrification easier. With an easy-to-install design that meets the standards of the ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers), the EVOX G3 system promotes electrification and the adoption of clean heating technology by reducing the costs of innovative, energy-efficient HVAC upgrades for both contractors and homeowners.

The AHU's integrated advanced filtration system can simply be adjusted by the installer to accommodate an easily obtainable 1, 2 or 4-inch filter at the consumer's discretion. The filtration system also yields high-level indoor air quality by effectively removing contaminants from the air. It also provides coil protection and can be used for up to 90 days without the need to replace filters (with a 4-inch filter).

The EVOX G3 AHU offers versatile and flexible heating solutions fitted to the diverse needs of North American homes. Engineered with dual-fuel capability, the EVOX G3 system allows homeowners to partially upgrade their existing heating systems by integrating seamlessly with existing gas furnaces as a backup. Additionally, the optional electric heat kit can be combined with the heat pump for rapid heating in extremely cold conditions. The EVOX G3 AHU is also compatible with existing 24V systems, enhancing its adaptability for upgrades and replacements. The accompanying A-coil enhances versatility, being fully compatible with gas furnaces and designed for easy installation with a range of size options and a flexible, multi-position design.