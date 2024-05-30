The Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA) recently published the fourth edition of its HVAC Systems Testing, Adjusting & Balancing Manual, which is available digitally and in print. This edition has been updated to include modern HVAC systems, technologies, and practices to properly balance and adjust both hydronic, forced air, and hybrid systems.

The manual includes a revised chapter with sample TAB report forms included for the end user. General requirements for skill levels for training of TAB technicians are now incorporated.

As most of today’s HVAC systems are being designed more with individual controlled temperature zones for improved occupant comfort, the need for properly balanced air and water systems is critical. Ventilation systems are the heart of most buildings, and TAB ensures these systems provide the right amount of fresh/filtered air for all occupants.

The updated 406-page standard was revised to provide contractors, designers, and facility owners with the information they need to apply effective and efficient solutions to their projects.

“SMACNA standards manuals are valuable resources from every discipline involved in building design and construction – from the building owner to the end users,” said Aaron Hilger, SMACNA’s Chief Executive Officer. “Following the practices not only result in efficient, well-constructed systems, they help save time, money, and resources on the jobsite.”

Technical standards and manuals developed by SMACNA members have worldwide acceptance by the construction and code community, as well as local and national government agencies.

SMACNA standards and manuals address all facets of the sheet metal and HVAC industry – including duct construction and installation, indoor air quality, energy recovery, roofing and architectural sheet metal, welding, and commissioning – and advancements are made possible by those in the industry who provide suggestions for improvement based on knowledge, experience, and research. All of SMACNA’s standards manuals are available in print or PDF format via SMACNA’s online bookstore.