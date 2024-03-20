The Midea IN cassette is a breakthrough in heat pump technology given its built-in design, blend-in style and energy efficiency. The IN cassette is ready to fit into home joist spaces, making it an ideal option for new homes, add-ons and conversions at a later date. Users can precisely heat and cool the needed spaces and spots throughout their homes – its industry-exclusive compact size of 50.3" W x 13.19" D x 9" H means it can fit just about anywhere.

With the hang up installation, hangers with optimized anti-cutting design are easy to grab and lift, preventing hands from scratching by the sharp edge. The push in installation technology contains a unique and exclusive screw-in design for easy installation options. Installers can plug in the IN cassette unit between the joist and fix it on the beams with screws.

There is no more climbing up and down, as the elevation panel itself can lower and raise. By activating the elevation panel function on the remote, or smart controller, the panel will go straight down to you for easy filter access. The built-in water pump can discharge the condensed water, so there’s no need to add an extra water pump to the side of the unit.

With high energy efficiency (up to 18.4 SEER2), cold climate performance (capable of 100% heat output down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit) and compatibility (able to mix and match with existing ducted and ductless equipment), Midea is working to make heat pump technology mainstream in American homes.