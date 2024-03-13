At the 2024 Annual Meeting, the American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA) elected three board members and current board member Bryan O’Toole ascended to the role of Treasurer.

Larry Day from Nationwide Boiler, Rich Simons from Laars Heating and Ed Verderose from Miura America were elected to the ABMA Board of Directors for three-year terms expiring in January 2027.

Day and Simons were elected for a second term and Verderose was elected to fill a board vacancy. “Excited to welcome Ed Verderose to the Board and grateful for the continuing contribution from Larry Day and Rich Simons,” said ABMA President & CEO Scott Lynch.

Dave Reinink, ABMA Board Member and Treasurer since 2021, resigned prior to the meeting due to his transition to a new position with Johnston Boiler’s parent company.

At their meeting, the Board of Directors elected Bryan O’Toole from Burnham Holdings to complete Reinink’s term.

ABMA Chair Mark Colman said, “thank you to Dave Reinink for his leadership during his tenure and grateful to Bryan O’Toole for his willingness to serve in the role of Treasurer.”