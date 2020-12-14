ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — During the general session of its 2020 Annual Meeting, held virtually Dec. 8, Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA) International Inc. elected four new members to its board of directors:

• Jürgen Albig, director, product management, ventilation technology, Ziehl-Abegg SE.

• Charlie Black, director of air-control solutions, Ruskin.

• Asokdas M. Damodaran, managing director, Systemair India.

• Mark Saunders, vice president, sales and marketing, Pottorff.

Albig has more than 40 years of experience in the fan business, with an emphasis on fans used in combination with high-efficiency motor and drive systems. In addition to serving as director of product management, he is responsible for regulatory and governmental affairs globally for Ziehl-Abegg. He serves on the AMCA International Fan Regulation and European AMCA Steering committees and is a member of the European Ventilation Industry Association, Fachverband Gebäude-Klima e. V. (FGK), and Verein Deutscher Ingenieure (VDI).

Since joining Ruskin in 2014, Black has held a number of positions, including director of sales and marketing, regional sales manager, sales pricing strategist, and project manager. His involvement with AMCA International includes work on damper, airflow-measurement-station, and louver test standards as well as participation on the Air Control Code Action and Review and North American Regional Steering committees. Possessing a bachelor’s degree in finance from The University of Kansas and a master-of-business-administration degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, he has undergone continuing education HVAC/mechanical engineering training, and is involved in executive mentoring and coaching.

Damodaran, who holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, has 20 years of HVAC industry experience, the last 13 years spent with Systemair. After leading efforts to establish Systemair in the Middle East, he moved to India as head of marketing for fire and safety products. He was appointed managing director of operations for India in 2011. In this role, he has built a team of 400 people with two factories and nine sales offices across India, including a LEED Platinum-rated plant and office in Greater Noida. Also, he was instrumental in establishing an AMCA International-accredited acoustics laboratory and airflow test rig. He is chair of the Asia AMCA Steering Committee and an active member of the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers and ASHRAE.

Saunders has 23 years of HVAC-industry sales and marketing experience, including more than 10 years with Pottorff. His involvement with AMCA International includes service on the Louver Marketing Task Force, the Statistical Committee, and the Air Control Code Action and Review Committee, which he chaired from 2012-2015. He is a member of ASHRAE and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). For more information, visit www.amca.org.