It’s an exciting time for ABMA. Planning is in full swing for BOILER 2024 – ABMA’s Boiler Technology Conference and Expo, but the biggest news is ABMA has reached a significant milestone with the help of our inaugural class of manufacturers’ representatives.

ABMA was founded more than 130 years ago, and our membership has never been larger or stronger than it is today.

In the past three years, ABMA has increased its membership by 30% from 99 to 142 members. This includes expanding membership scope to include hydronics and, more recently, engaging manufacturers’ representatives.

We would have reached the record without our new manufacturers’ representatives, but this was certainly the cherry on top.

Our new manufacturers’ representatives are already getting engaged. In addition to the inaugural class of representative companies listed below, we have some long-standing members in other categories that also represent our manufacturers. Collectively, these companies are strategic, and their integration is essential to increasing the impact of ABMA and growing our reach within the boiler supply chain.

American Boiler & Mechanical

Applied Technologies of NY, Inc.

Bay City Boiler

BOILERSOURCE

Burner Combustion Systems LLC

Campbell-Sevey

C.H. McGuiness Co, Inc.

Cole Industrial Inc.

Complete Boiler Systems

Delval Equipment

Heat Transfer Sales

ICL Gaskets & Insulation

Innovative Boiler Systems, Inc.

Lathrop Trotter

PBBS Equipment

Prime Boiler Services

Process Combustion Systems Inc.

R.F. MacDonald Co.

Rasmussen Mechanical Services

Weeks-Williams-Devore

WREN Industries

Many of the recent membership gains on the manufacturing side are closely tied to exhibiting at BOILER 2024, which takes place May 1-3 at the Gaylord Rockies outside of Denver. BOILER 2024 promises more exhibitors, attendees, networking opportunities, new products, and interaction between manufacturers and end users – BOILER 2024 is bigger but more importantly better.

In response to soaring demand, our expo hall has grown by almost 50%, with more than 85 companies securing exhibits, a record-breaking number of exhibitors showcasing their innovations and adding new features to enhance everyone’s experience. Please note that to exhibit at BOILER 2024, you must be a member.

Need a few more reasons to engage? Check out these enhancements below.

Expanded mobile boiler parking lot now adjacent to the expo hall;

Food functions and a members-only lounge in the expo hall;

Adjusted day two hours, allowing for more travel flexibility;

Gaylord Rockies and Denver airport boiler room tours;

A “Women in Boilers” panel and luncheon;

A “State of the Industry” leadership panel; an

Industry mixer; and

Much, much more!

In addition to the expanded expo hall and enhanced networking, we are working with our advisory committee to create educational content that ranges from cutting-edge technology to the essential knowledge needed to safely operate an efficient boiler room. Below is a sneak preview the some of the educational sessions with more to come.

Enhanced SCR Systems to Address Today’s Operational Challenges;

Firetube vs. Watertube – The Right Boiler Type for Your Application;

Practical Applications for Hydrogen Firing in Industrial & Utility Size Boilers;

Installing & Maximizing Ultra Low NOx Boiler Burners – Project Case Studies;

Rental Boiler Market – The Need, The Process, and The Equipment;

A Day in the Life of a Boiler Technician – Immersive Role Play;

Secondary Heat Recovery – Increasing Efficiency & Reducing Emissions; and

Boiler Sales Process – Partnering with a Representative.

The significant growth in membership, expanded expo hall, and numerous BOILER 2024 enhancements confirm our association continues upward, and the future is bright.

To further explore exhibiting at BOILER 2024 or attend as a supply chain partner, visit www.boiler2024.com.

For more information on membership, please contact Shaunica Jayson at shaunica@abma.com.