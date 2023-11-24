The Space Hub is an integral part of the Airthings ecosystem which provides real-time access to indoor air quality data collection from in-range sensors to all the information you need to optimize air quality in your building.

SmartLink is the Airthings proprietary long range and low power IoT protocol between Hub and Airthings devices. SmartLink connectivity can typically penetrate 3 thick walls/floors or 10 drywalls (non-loadbearing walls). Airthings devices will always connect to the closest Hub and additional Hubs can be installed to increase coverage. The mounting bracket allows for placing the Airthings for Business Solution products on a flat surface or fixing it with double-sided tape or screws to the wall.

Product Features

Securely connects up to 30 Airthings Sensors via Long Range Smart Link Technology

Transmits Encrypted data via cellular or Ethernet

Space Hub built in eSIM eliminates repetitive eSIMS in sensors, reducing installation costs

Live Streaming Data uploads to Airthings cloud

View real time readings, building conditions, and Virtual algorithms via Airthings app or Online Dashboard

Product Specifications

Dimensions: 5.12 x 5.12 x 0.98 in (130 x 130 x 25 mm)

Hub Cellular, Model 2820

Weight: 9.1 oz (258 g)

Cellular connection with built-in eSIM or Ethernet connection.

Package Contents

Part Number: SPACEHUB

Dimensions: 6.22 x 6.22 x 3.11 in (158 x 158 x 79 mm)

Weight: 20.2 oz (574 g)

Package Includes:

Airthings Space Hub Ethernet Cable Mounting bracket Rubber bump pads (for flat surface) Double-sided tape (for wall mount) Power supply adaptor US interchangeable supply blade EU interchangeable supply blade UK interchangeable supply blade AU interchangeable supply blade

