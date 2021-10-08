OSLO, Norway — Airthings, a global provider of IAQ solutions for consumers, businesses, and professionals, introduced View CO₂ for Business, a battery-operated, wireless sensor designed to empower schools and offices everywhere to take charge of their air quality by warning them when carbon dioxide (CO₂) exceeds recommended levels and indoor air quality deteriorates. View CO₂ for Business combines easily with the rest of the products in the Airthings for Business solution, which lets end users monitor, visualize, and control their IAQ remotely to ensure a safe and healthy environment.

High CO₂ levels can increase the risk of airborne virus transmission and cause lower productivity, drowsiness, headaches, and loss of concentration. Since humans expel CO₂ when they breathe out, the levels can rise quickly in enclosed spaces with poor ventilation. For that reason, measuring CO₂ levels serves as a good indicator of IAQ and how well a ventilation system is working. Monitoring humidity and temperature indoors is also important as both conditions correlate with virus transmission.

In addition to carbon dioxide, View CO₂ for Business also measures temperature, humidity, virus risk, noise, and light. The Virus Risk Indicator fuses data from Airthings core sensors into an algorithm to calculate the risk of airborne virus spread in an indoor space. The capability helps schools and offices understand their IAQ and how it contributes to spreading airborne viruses, providing personalized insights to minimize the risk. The optional CO 2 alert feature lets anyone know when a room needs a breather by visually alerting them through a red LED light on the product when CO 2 levels get too high.

View CO₂ for Business includes a customizable, ultra-low power display to maximize battery life up to 10 years. Users can choose to show the live sensor data that matters most to them or a QR code so that anyone in the room can check the air quality in that space in real time. The live sensor data will enable students, educators, and office workers to take immediate actions to improve the air quality, while facility managers and building owners can remotely monitor and leverage advanced analytics to optimize air quality and energy usage-saving both time and costs.

Flattening the Curve

As the pandemic continues, schools and offices everywhere look for effective strategies to ensure their indoor environments are safe for children and tenants. Countries such as Belgium and the Netherlands have already introduced regulations to monitor air quality in schools. The U.K. and several states in the U.S., including California, are also looking at implementing similar measures. The government of Quebec in Canada has also taken steps to address IAQ in its schools and has recently closed an agreement with Airthings to supply air quality monitoring to schools across the region, as part of a 10-year contract.

“When you know what’s in the air you breathe, simple actions, such as opening a window or increasing ventilation, can significantly improve the air quality in a space,” said Oyvind Birkenes, CEO of Airthings. “With View CO₂, we’re making CO₂ monitoring more accessible to everyone in times where it’s most needed. This powerful and easy-to-use product will empower facility managers, building owners, tenants, and office managers alike to take control of their air quality and protect the health of children and tenants.”

View CO₂ for Business is the latest addition to the Airthings for Business solution. Set up in a matter of minutes, the solution is easy to scale and customize to any new or existing space. IAQ data with advanced cloud analytics is available via the Airthings Dashboard and users can create reports to ensure they comply with local regulations. For more information, visit airthings.com/business.