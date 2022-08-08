QUINCY, Mass. — The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) LiNK platform is a fully digitalized system meant to help manufacturers, contractors, engineers, and other professionals collaborate with access to every NFPA code and standard on one screen. LiNK delivers NFPA codes and standards, expert commentary, visual aids, and supporting content on a user’s favorite device, allowing work safety professionals to easily navigate and understand code requirements based on real-life situations with trusted, reliable information at their fingertips. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org/nfpa-link.
LiNK Codes and Standards Access Hub – National Fire Protection Association
August 8, 2022
