Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, recently introduced Vertiv™ SmartMod™ Max CW, a prefabricated modular data center designed to address the growing demand for rapid deployment of compute. This configurable and scalable solution supports up to 200kW of total IT load in a single system and utilizes chilled water cooling for reduced environmental impact and energy efficiency. The solution is now available in North America.

The SmartMod™ Max CW is factory assembled and tested, for faster deployment and reduced on-site preparation and costs compared to traditional data center construction. The system also presents a range of customization options, including power and cooling capacities, number of racks and rack sizes, and module dimensions. This flexibility enables data centers to tailor the solution to meet their specific requirements, from small-scale operations like edge data centers, to mid-size enterprises, government, and healthcare.

Chilled water thermal management is a high efficiency option for data center cooling, and employs low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants in data center applications. The use of the technology also enables a reduction in electrical energy usage, helping to support lower overall operating costs.

"Digitalization is driving the need for more and higher capacity compute. In parallel, customers are looking for alternatives that take advantage of high efficiency systems. Data centers and other critical applications are looking for ways to deploy capacity quickly to remain competitive. Vertiv™ SmartMod™ Max CW addresses these challenges with a flexible and modular solution,” said Matt Weil, vice president, integrated modular solutions for Vertiv.

Vertiv™ SmartMod™ Max CW incorporates Vertiv™ Liebert® EXM uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system, available in power ratings of 100kW, 150kW, and 200kW; in-row Vertiv™ Liebert® thermal management units with intelligent controls, Vertiv™ Environet™ Alert monitoring system, and integrated fire suppression.

The SmartMod Max CW consists of two 9'6" wide modules that are connected during installation at the site to form the IT and infrastructure enclosure. The installed enclosure has a width of 19' and a height of 10'11". It operates at a voltage of 480VAC, 60Hz. The supporting chiller skid measures 11' 3'' wide x 22' 6'' length.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries.