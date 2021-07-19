TORONTO — Armstrong Fluid Technology has announced that Simone Walzel has joined the company as global head, data centers.

An experienced industry professional with extensive knowledge of data center services and solutions, Walzel has invested more than 20 years in the mission critical industry. After launching her career with Honeywell, she has worked in progressively senior roles with Schneider Electric, Emerson Network Power, Stream Data Centers, and Vertiv.

In her new role, Walzel will lead a global team of sales professionals serving customers directly and through an established partner network.

“We’re extremely proud that Simone has joined us,” said Joachim Schulz, commercial director, global building business. “She is an experienced data center professional and the perfect leader to take on this opportunity.”

