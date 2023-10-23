Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has debuted Trane® In Server Row Solutions, expanding its portfolio of energy-efficient cooling equipment for data centers and computer rooms.

Trane In Server Row Solutions, a new offering from Trane, cool high-density server racks in data centers and computer rooms to manage hot spots in a targeted way. Available in two configurations, including a direct expansion (DX) computer room air conditioner (CRAC) and a chilled water (CW) computer room air handler (CRAH) supporting open-, hot-, and cold-aisle applications. Trane In Server Row Solutions provides flexible temperature control and configurations for data centers and computer rooms:

Open aisle – In an open aisle configuration, the units draw hot air from the external environment or hot aisle, remove the heat, and supply cooled air to the front of the IT equipment in the cold aisle.

Hot aisle – Hot aisle containment captures hot exhaust air from IT equipment and prevents it from mixing with cool air. In this scenario, the In Server Row Units draw the contained hot air from the hot aisle, remove the heat, and supply the cooled air into the external cold aisle.

Cold aisle – In this configuration, the units draw hot air from the external environment, remove the heat, and supply cooled air back into the cold aisle, where it is contained to prevent it from mixing with hot air.

The energy-efficient solutions help protect data center and computer room equipment from overheating by precisely directing the air and adjusting temperature levels where and when needed, thus maximizing production uptime. Additional features include: