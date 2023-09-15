Owner Team: Chief operating officer, major hotel chain, owner representative (consultant), vice president of support services, information technology (IT) senior manager and third-party commissioning consultant (CxC)

Project Delivery Team: IAQ design-build (D-B) project manager and EHS (environmental health and safety) consultant

IAQ Project Team: IAQ D-B engineer, IT software programmer, air filter equipment manufacturer representative and remote monitoring installation subcontractor

ASHRAE Handbook References:

2020 ASHRAE Handbook-HVAC Systems and Equipment: HVAC System Analysis and Selection, Chapter 1.

2021 ASHRAE Handbook-Fundamentals: Indoor Environmental Quality Chapters 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13 and Measurement and Instruments Chapter 37.

2023 ASHRAE Handbook-HVAC Applications: Hospitality Chapter 7, Computer Applications Chapter 41, and Supervisory Control Strategies and Optimization Chapter 43.

Project Type: Infrastructure IAQ Enhancements with IAQ guest room monitors, measurement and computer/internet reporting.

Other References: Refer to “Codes & Standards” (back of each ASHRAE Handbook for additional reference),ASHRAE Standard 202 (RE: Commissioning Process for Buildings & Systems), Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA ), ANSI/ASHRAE Standards 62.1 and 62.2 Ventilation and Indoor Air Quality, Multi-point IAQ Monitoring and Association of Software Professionals

Back2Basics – August 2023

Indoor Air Quality Filter Certification for Hotel Chain

Using Design-Build Project Delivery

DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT (DID)

[ ] The IAQ system management selection and design intent are based on the problem-solving format outlined in ASHRAE Handbook 2020 Chapter 1 HVAC System Analysis and Selection. It includes the Owner Building Program Goals and Additional Goals, and System Constraints and Constructability Constraints.

[ ] Complete energy audit of 30 hotels’ filter systems.

[ ] Complete environmental audit of guest room health and IAQ on a hotel-by-hotel basis involving six states for a total of 30 hotels in year 2024.

[ ] Furnish and install direct digital control (DDC) monitoring, measuring and real-time reporting via corporate hotel office IT management department, Internet connections at each hotel, and to IT operator’s and senior manager’s IAQ dashboard.

[ ] Interface of new with existing temperature transmitters, pressure differential transmitters, flow metering transmitters, heat pump controls and BACnet interface and Internet interface with new building automation system (BAS).

[ ] New IAQ-DDC system will be Internet interfaced to provide remote monitoring and alarms between each site and the corporate IAQ dashboard.

[ ] Existing Conditions : Using the new DDC system monitor and measure existing IAQ guest room air quality conditions so as to benchmark “existing-to-new”.

[ ] Management goals include property management and environmental and occupant health management success.

[ ] Utility availabilities: are electrical power, and emergency power, chilled water, central air and hot water heating.

DESIGN CRITERIA DOCUMENT

[ ] The Design criteria shall be based on an energy audit of the HVAC systems followed by financial reimbursement analysis and also an energy conservation analysis of PTAC unit conditions, associated operation, and proactive maintenance management in sync.

[ ] The IAQ system management design criteria shall be in sync with the project delivery method and owner’ project requirements noted above.

[ ] The design criteria shall be based on an HVAC and IAQ audit of the existing decentralized packaged terminal air-conditioning (PTAC) units with heat pump, existing temperature controls, and associated operation and maintenance management of each facility.

[ ] The addition of a new BAS computer system with remote monitoring and management shall control the existing HVAC systems to reduce IAQ cost and enhance operation and maintenance.

[ ] New IAQ system will be stand-alone with interfaced with existing temperature transmitters, pressure differential transmitters, air cubic feet per minute (cfm) flow metering transmitters, HVAC controls, and BACnet interface.

[ ] New DDC sensor-transmitters shall detect and measure IAQ components required to recognize and acknowledge the health of the guest shall be installed by the remote monitoring installation subcontractor.

[ ] Sensors shall continuously monitor verified variables.

[ ] New IAQ-DDC system will be stand-alone with interfaced from each guest room back to corporate office IAQ dashboard and D-B remote computer.

[ ] D-B project manager shall include estimates for all costs associated with design, build, warranty, and 1-year remote monitoring, measuring, and reporting along with quarterly Client meeting with the D-B firm’s project manager, client’s IAQ project manager, EHS consultant and air filter equipment manufacturer representative.