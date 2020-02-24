Retrofit of a 25,000-Seat Indoor Arena Using Design-Build Project Delivery
Project Delivery Method: Design-Build (D-B)
Owner Team: Arena Corporation Inc.
Building Program Committee: Internal owner representative, owner representative (consultant), facility manager (outsource staff), committee chairperson, and committee secretary.
Project Delivery Team:
- D-B project manager; job superintendent; mechanical-electrical D-B coordinator; HVAC consulting, plumbing, electrical, structural, and fire protection engineers; and security consultants.
HVAC Project Team:
- HVAC supervisor (outsource staff), automatic temperature control (ATC) technician (outsource staff), building automation systems (BAS), and BAS technician (outsource staff).
OWNER’S BUILDING PROGRAM
Application:
- Places of Assembly, Chapter 5; Enclosed Vehicle Facilities, Chapter 16; and Kitchen Ventilation, Chapter 34.
Project Type:
- Renovation, retrofit of the HVAC systems with more energy-efficient equipment, and infrastructure (central heating & cooling).
References:
- 2016 ASHRAE Handbook – HVAC Systems and Equipment.
Other References:
- Cooling Technology Institute (cooling towers); ASHRAE GreenGuide: Design, Construction, and Operation of Sustainable Buildings; ASHRAE Fundamentals of Design and Control of Central Chilled Water Plants; ASHRAE Standard 202 (Commissioning Process for Buildings & Systems); ASHRAE Guideline 0 (Commissioning); and DBIA (Design-Build Institute of America) and applicable International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) documents.
DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT
- The HVAC system selection and design intent is based on the process outlined in ASHRAE Handbook 2016, Chapter 1, HVAC System Analysis and Selection. It should include the owner’s building program goals and any additional goals as well as any system constraints and constructability constraints. The final system selection shall be decentralized HVAC air systems and terminal units with a central plant heating and central plant air conditioning software computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) software interface.
- For the program and project’s functional goals, refer to Chapter 1, 2016 Handbook. The budgeting goals lie in the operating cost.
- Available utilities include gas (natural) electrical power, emergency power, central plant chilled water, condenser water, central plant hot water heating, and a BAS system.
- Existing Conditions:
- 19,000-square-foot arena with a 6,000-square-foot open garage.
- Retrofit central air system(s) supply air and/or return air cfm and new general exhaust, toilet exhaust, and kitchen exhaust.
- Heating System(s):
- New gas condensing boilers with a new waste heat boiler, hot water heating two-pipe system, new steam generator, and associated steam humidifiers within each existing central air system and gas-fire infrared radiant heaters at the entrances.
- Air Conditioning System(s):
- New variable-speed compressor water-cooled chillers, chilled water, condenser water, and open draw-through cooling towers.
- Central air systems.
- Other air systems include general, toilet, and kitchen exhaust.
- Special System(s):
- Energy recovery of exhaust air water-to-water coils.
- Terminal Units:
- Cabinet unit heater units; a VAV fan powered with hot water heating coils; finned tube radiation; infrared radiant heaters; a steam humidifier within central air units; and registers, grilles, and diffusers (floor, wall, and ceiling).
- Fans:
- Centrifugal (forward and backward curve based on selections) and VFD where applicable.
- Pumps:
- Horizontal split case, closed-loop chilled water system, open-loop condenser water system, VFD for parallel pumps (one standby), and primary-secondary chilled water pumps.
DESIGN CRITERIA DOCUMENT
- The HVAC design criteria shall be in sync with the project delivery method and the owner’s project requirements noted above.
- The utility shall be natural gas to serve two new central boilers, 100-boiler horsepower (BHP) units sized with one boiler intended to be a standby. A 40-BHP waste heat boiler shall operate in sync as the lead boiler year-round. The new automatic controls shall be interfaced with the existing BAS.
- The retrofitted central plant hot water system shall be primary pump per boiler and secondary/standby pump with VFDs.
- The utility shall be 480/3/60 electrical power to serve two new 75-ton chillers, each sized with one chiller intended to be a standby. The controls shall be interfaced with the existing BAS.
- The new retrofitted central plant chilled water system shall be primary pump and standby pump with a secondary pump and standby, all equipped with VFDs.
- Four retrofitted central air systems with new VFDs within their respective fan rooms shall provide heating in the winter to maintain 65°F and in the air conditioning season at 76°.
- Conceptual/schematic phase system flow diagrams with each HVAC system, along with ATC sequences of operation.
