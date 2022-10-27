Project Delivery Method: Design-bid-build (DBB)

Owner Team: Financial office building manager, owner’s representative consultant, facility manager (in-house staff), and third-party commissioning (Cx) agent

Project Delivery Team: HVAC consulting firm’s project manager and design engineer and electrical, plumbing, and structural engineer consultants

HVAC Project Delivery Team: HVAC contractor (prime contractor) awarded the project based on contract document bid. Other team members are the DBB HVAC job superintendent; mechanical-electrical coordinator; cooling tower manufacturer technician; rigging subcontractor; plumbing and electrical subcontractors; and subcontractor testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB) technician.

2019 ASHRAE Handbook HVAC Application: Commercial and Public Buildings, Chapter 3, and Data Center and Telecommunication Facilities, Chapter 20

2020 ASHRAE Handbook HVAC Systems and Equipment: Condenser Water Systems, Chapter 14, and Cooling Towers, Chapter 40

Project Type: Infrastructure (central process cooling condenser water system cooling) and facility deferred maintenance master plan implementation

References: 2019 ASHRAE Handbook — HVAC Applications, 2020 ASHRAE Handbook — HVAC Systems and Equipment, and the codes and standards located at the end of each ASHRAE Handbook for additional reference

Other References: Cooling Technology Institute (cooling towers); ASHRAE Guideline 22, Instrumentation for Monitoring Central Chilled Water Plant Efficiency; ASHRAE Fundamentals of Design and Control of Central Chilled-Water Plants; ASHRAE Standard 202 (Commissioning Process for Buildings and Systems), and Facility Condition Index (a standard facility condition benchmark)

DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT (DID)

HVAC Design Intent:

The HVAC system selection and design intent is based on the processed outlined in ASHRAE Handbook 2020, Chapter 1, HVAC System Analysis and Selection, and include the following:

Owner building program goals and additional goals.



System constraints and constructability constraints.



The finalized system selection shall consist of a replacement cooling tower and standby cooling tower to serve financial data center.



Specialized systems shall include an existing plate and frame waterside heat exchanger located in the central chiller plant.



Automatic controls shall include temperature controls, furnished controls, BACnet interface, internet interface, existing building automation system (BAS) interface, and existing computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) system interface.

Program and Project Goals:

Functional goals: (refer to Chapter 1, 2020 Handbook).



Budget goals: first cost.



Timeline goal(s): four-month construction period.



Management goals: property management and in-house mechanical and electrical services and outside service contract for cooling towers and chemical treatment.

Available Utilities:

Electrical power, emergency power, central plant condenser process water system.



Existing waterside economizer system.

DESIGN CRITERIA DOCUMENT

The HVAC design criteria shall be in sync with the project delivery method and owner’s project requirements.

A construction phased cooling tower and standby tower replacement schedule based on the facility’s deferred maintenance replacement plan.

The existing cooling towers shall remain in operation until the change-over to the new cooling tower installation.

Rebalancing of the condenser water system for condenser water flow, standby flow, and waterside economizer flow sequences.

The design team shall provide contract drawings and specifications coordinated with equipment weight; electric data, including the emergency power requirements and plumbing criteria, to solicit general contractor bids.

Field fabrication drawings shall become the record drawings at closeout.

New cooling tower units shall be furnished with operation and maintenance (O&M) manuals.

The equipment manufacturer’s preventive maintenance work orders shall be uploaded to the existing O&M staff’s computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) system.

The D-B-B contractor shall provide system training to the building’s O&M staff regarding the cooling towers and the 24/7, year-round condenser water system and electrical normal and emergency power systems.

