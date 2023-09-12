Abatement Technologies, a manufacturer of HEPA-based air filtration and construction containment equipment designed to help protect those in and around construction in critical and commercial spaces, has released a new white paper on best practices for controlling, containing and remediating indoor mold growth. Titled, “Mold & Indoor Air Quality,” the white paper also highlights key equipment for removing harmful mold spores and particulates from the air, including reusable containment barrier walls and HEPA filtration systems.

“Excessive moisture is a common problem in commercial and residential buildings alike. It could be from a leaking roof, a burst pipe, a flash flood, or even poor ventilation. And wherever there is excessive moisture, mold can begin growing in as little as 24 hours. By following the best practices outlined in our latest whitepaper, mold remediation contractors can respond in a way that’s fast, safe, and efficient,” said Brian Strawn, Director of Business Development, Abatement Technologies.

“Mold & Indoor Air Quality” readers will learn the following:

Common causes of indoor mold growth: How excessive moisture and standing water lead to mold growth in commercial buildings, homes, and other facilities

How excessive moisture and standing water lead to mold growth in commercial buildings, homes, and other facilities Harmful effects of exposure: How mold causes health complications and damages building materials

How mold causes health complications and damages building materials Proper mold testing and remediation procedures: Assessments, standards, and methodology for safely removing mold and affected materials

Assessments, standards, and methodology for safely removing mold and affected materials Key tools for the job: Using reusable containment barrier walls and portable HEPA filtration systems to contain affected areas and remove harmful airborne particulates

Strawn continued, “Indoor air quality is one critical consideration during any mold remediation project. Remediation activities can release dangerous mold spores into the air, putting contractors and anyone in adjacent areas at risk. At Abatement Technologies, we’re proud to offer a full line of state-of-the-art containment and filtration solutions, plus support from our knowledgeable specialists, to help mold abatement contractors get the job done.”

The full white paper is available for download here.

About Abatement Technologies

Abatement Technologies is a leading manufacturer of HEPA-based air filtration and construction containment equipment for critical environments such as healthcare facilities, asbestos abatement and disaster restoration sites. Abatement Technologies also manufactures rapid deployment patient isolation equipment designed to convert standard patient rooms into isolation rooms for patients with airborne illnesses. The company currently has 12 sites across Canada and 1 in the US with products sold in over 50 countries around the world.