WASHINGTON — In celebration of National Preparedness Month, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is reminding construction professionals about the importance of having a backup power plan and why propane generators are the cleanest and most reliable solution.

National Preparedness Month reinforces the need for individuals, families, and businesses to understand what it takes to create safe and sustainable structures. Construction professionals who are prepared can better protect themselves and their customers from disasters, like fires, weather-related events, and structural collapse.

“We come together to support National Preparedness Month because we understand the need for safer structures,” said Bryan Cordill, director of residential and commercial business development at PERC. “Businesses seeking safety and peace of mind should consider propane power generation. Propane is a stable, portable energy source that can help support Americans even when the grid goes down, ensuring continuity of operations. Plus, using propane helps reduce harmful emissions compared to diesel.”

Because of our aging electrical grid and more severe weather, PERC is emphasizing the importance of strengthening, repairing, and modernizing buildings and infrastructure to keep businesses and homes safe when the power goes out. Propane can help do that.

Large, sustained power outages have continued over the last two decades, according to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). In 2021, more than 8.6 million people experienced a power interruption. Severe weather-related problems have driven much of the increase in large outages shown, as reported by the DOE. In response, consumers are investing in alternate power solutions. This increased demand for power solutions is why construction professionals need to be knowledgeable about different energy sources, like propane.

Propane may be the ultimate standby generator energy source. Not only is propane generally safer to work with than gasoline or diesel, but it also doesn’t degrade over time like those other fuels. It’s always ready when it’s needed most.

Commercial buildings are required to provide backup power to meet building safety codes. For a business, it can prevent thousands of dollars in losses and help keep the doors open. For homeowners, a generator means keeping the family safe, secure, and comfortable.

PERC encourages construction professionals to download its resource, “The Ultimate Guide to Power Generation.”

This free, downloadable resource gives construction professionals an in-depth look at propane’s capabilities as a resilient energy source for residential, commercial, and industrial use by:

Detailing the different types of propane power generation including prime, standby, towable, and portable, and micro-combined heat and power (mCHP);

Educating construction professionals on how to bundle propane generators and propane appliances for more affordable protection; and

Sharing case studies of residential and commercial projects relying on propane generators and micro-CHP systems.

Propane standby power kicks in almost instantly (in as little as 10 seconds after a main power outage), so heating or cooling, lighting, refrigeration, or other critical systems aren’t disrupted. Additionally, propane generators can supply primary power in locations with no access to the electrical grid, or at times when cost or reliability make electric power impractical. There are even units built to meet the needs of businesses to stay up and running 24/7/365. Propane prime power generators have lifecycles from 30,000 hours up to 40,000 hours.

“Propane-powered generators offer affordable resilience, nonstop operation, and peace of mind for homes and commercial buildings of all kinds,” said Cordill. “These systems are designed to keep households and businesses running during the unexpected, protecting them from the damage a power outage can cause and reducing the magnitude or duration of a disruptive event to a business. Propane can help not only during National Preparedness Month, but all yearlong.”

For more information, visit www.propane.com.