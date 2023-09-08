The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) recently recognized building industry leaders and scholarship recipients, during an awards ceremony at Building Innovation 2023.

BI2023 is one of the premiere meetings for all who impact the built environment to find solutions to greater challenges.

“NIBS serves the public interest by advancing building science and technology to improve the nation’s built environment,” says Rebecca Liko, Acting President and CEO of NIBS and Chief Financial Officer. “Our award winners are a direct reflection of this mission, and we are proud to recognize these professionals for their service and leadership.”

The 2023 award recipients are:

NIBS Distinguished Service – Dudley McFarquhar, PhD, PE, Owner, McFarquhar Group Inc.

Exceptional Woman in Building – Salla Eckhardt, Senior Vice President, OAC Services, Inc.

Future Leaders – Zahra Ghorbani, BIM Manager, Office of Physical Plant, Department of Architectural Engineering, Penn State University

NIBS Innovator – Wildfire Prepared Home-Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety

NIBS DEI Leadership – Logan Herring, Chief Executive Officer, The WRK Group

Beyond Green™ – Holabird Academy + Graceland Park O'Donnell Heights Elementary Middle School Zero Energy Schools for Baltimore City

Mortimer M. Marshall Lifetime Achievement – David Bonneville, Senior Principal, Degenkolb Engineers, Retired

NIBS also named two recipients of the Betty and Mort Marshall Memorial Scholarship, which was established to promote diversity in the building sciences and benefit students pursuing a career in architecture and engineering at a historically Black college or university. The scholarship was started in 2020, in memory of the Marshalls. Mort was the first member of the National Institute of Building Sciences.

The 2023 scholarship recipients are Evan Cage, an architecture student at Morgan State University, and Onye Andrus, an aerospace science engineering student at Tuskegee University. Each student will receive $5,000 toward their tuition.

About NIBS

National Institute of Building Sciences brings together labor and consumer interests, government representatives, regulatory agencies, and members of the building industry to identify and resolve problems and potential issues in the built environment. NIBS is a non-profit, non-governmental organization.