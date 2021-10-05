WASHINGTON — The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) has released the names of the winners of built environment awards and scholarships announced during Building Innovation 2021.

BI2021 is the NIBS’ annual meeting and place where individuals who impact the built environment come together to find solutions. This year, BI2021 offered sessions covering a spectrum of developments in the areas of workplace, technology, and resilience.

“It is our honor to recognize these award winners,” said Lakisha A. Woods, CAE, president and CEO of NIBS. “These individuals or organizations deserve the recognition for their efforts, advancement, innovations, and dedication to the built environment.”

The 2021 award winners are:

NIBS Lifetime Achievement Award — Robert Ivy, FAIA, executive vice president/CEO, American Institute of Architects;

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leadership Award — Structural Engineers Association of Northern California;

Innovator Award — Procore Technologies;

Future Leaders Award — Amrinder Singh, code enforcement manager and building code official, Municipality of Norristown;

Exceptional Woman in Building Award — Nancy Novak, chief innovation officer, Compass Datacenters;

Distinguished Service Award – John Messner, chair, U.S. National BIM Standard, professor, Penn State University

Betty and Mort Marshall Memorial Scholarship Winners

In memory of Betty and Mort Marshall, a memorial scholarship was established to promote diversity in the building sciences and benefit students pursuing a career in architecture and engineering at a historically Black college or university. Mort was the first member of the National Institute of Building Sciences.

The 2021 scholarship winners are:

Trajan Baker, architecture, Hampton University; and

Shergaun Roserie, engineering, Howard University.

For more information, visit https://buildinginnovation.org.