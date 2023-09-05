Intellihot released telliSize, a six-dimension dynamic simulation software tool for correctly sizing heat pump water heaters. This tool allows plumbing engineers to design commercial heat pump water heating systems quickly and confidently without time-consuming calculations and ambiguous assumptions.

The telliSize tool uses real-world data and advanced mathematical models to simulate performance over 365 days to provide guaranteed sizing for plumbing engineers and architects. Three different sizing options are provided to meet varying needs: an option with the least upfront cost, one with the lowest operational expenses, and one that balances both.

Users simply need to select their property type and input its zip code, fixture count, and desired outlet temperature online at telliSize. Then, the calculator uses real-world data from similar properties and runs an advanced dynamic mathematical model on cloud computers using parallel computing technology. The users are emailed configuration options within three business days.

Since states, like New York and California, banned the use of natural gas in commercial buildings, heat pump water heaters are the most viable solution for the future. However, heat pump technology’s performance is tied to external parameters that change constantly, including the weather, ambient air temperature, ground water temperature, price of electricity (which fluctuates hourly), and hot water consumption patterns.

“Until now engineers could not confidently or accurately determine how many heat pumps a specific application will need, and how the entire system will perform,” said Intellihot Chief Technology Officer Siva Akasam. “The current methodologies are fraught with assumptions and prone to errors. They either oversize or undersize applications, resulting in excess space and power needs, or failure to meet hot water demand. Now they have a sizing tool that’s guaranteed.”