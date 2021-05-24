DANBURY, Conn. — Belimo Americas is excited to announce its SelectPro™ sizing and selection tool is now integrated onto its website! The union of SelectPro and the website now enables users to choose products, add to a schedule, or place them directly into a cart. SelectPro is a quick and simple tool for accurately sizing and selecting actuators and valves that features easy and intuitive navigation. Having the tool integrated into the website is a win-win – size, select, and purchase or save.

“The goal is to provide a tool that the customer could navigate with ease and be able to move from selection to schedule to ordering seamlessly,” said Danielle Kaminsky, product specialist, Belimo’s Sales Tools.

For more information, visit www.belimo.us.