NSI Industries, LLC recently announced that it has named John MacQuarrie the company’s HVAC Division president. MacQuarrie started his new position August 7 and he reports directly to NSI CEO G. R. Schrotenboer as part of the NSI leadership team.

“John has an extensive and impressive background in and around the market verticals NSI participates in today, which will aid him tremendously with leading NSI’s HVAC division,” said Schrotenboer. “As HVAC Division president, he will lead and have full P&L ownership and is responsible for growing our HVAC Division including the Duro Dyne and SUPCO brands.”

MacQuarrie comes to NSI from White Distribution & Supply (WDS) where he successfully grew and sold the business while CEO. Prior to WDS and throughout his career, he has successfully led both manufacturing and distribution businesses serving diverse B2B channels and vertical end markets. MacQuarrie led Ingersoll Rand’s Power Tool and Hoist North American business and earlier, Stanley Black & Decker’s Assembly Technologies business globally. Via his role as Global Commercial Director in Corning’s Automotive Glass business, he was instrumental in introducing the world to Corning’s Gorilla Glass innovations for automobiles. He has also held leadership roles for private equity backed entities owned by TowerBrook and TPG.

“NSI and its HVAC Division have grown exponentially the past few years and have established a foundation for continued growth in the HVAC market,” said MacQuarrie. “Our Duro Dyne and SUPCO brands provide HVAC customers with products and services they can depend on and are core to their success. We have tremendous teams in place and I am excited to be on board to help lead this division to even greater success well into the future.”

About NSI HVAC

NSI HVAC is an industry leading manufacturer and supplier of time-saving and innovative products serving the technicians and fabricators in the heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration and appliance parts industries. Focused on the electrical, building technology, and HVAC markets, NSI connects distributors to products, services, and technologies by providing a fresh perspective and caring approach that drives smart solutions. The driving force behind a stable of market-leading brands and a large breadth of products, the company’s primary job for more than 45 years has been to fulfill the needs of distributors and their customers. By staying grounded in the principles of service and value, NSI continues to deliver high-quality, industry-advancing, and comprehensive product solutions that enable growth.

NSI has many well-respected brands, including Bridgeport® Conduit Fittings; Remke® Cable Connectors, Polaris® Power Connectors, TORK® Timers and Controls, Metallics™ Fasteners, Lynn™ Cable Assemblies and Solutions, Platinum Tools® Connectors and Testers; Duro Dyne® Air Distribution and Duct Fabrication; SUPCO® HVAC and Appliance Repair; and TradeFox™ Tools and Solutions.