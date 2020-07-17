Optimus Industries Names Mike McGuire President

TULSA, Okla. — Optimus Industries LLC, parent to Chanute Manufacturing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike McGuire to president. McGuire joined Optimus in 1990 and has worked throughout the organization. His experience includes 13 years leading Chanute Manufacturing as general manager followed by 15 years leading the Optimus Engineered Products division.

Scott Lewis will remain chairman and CEO of Optimus Industries. For more information, visit http://www.optimus-tulsa.com/about.htm.