TKDA Names Douglas W. Fischer, P.E., Vice President of its Municipal Division

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — TKDA, an employee-owned provider of engineering, architecture, and planning services, announced that Douglas W. Fischer, P.E., has joined the firm and will serve as vice president of the company’s municipal division.

Fischer has served since 2002 as county engineer for Anoka County, Minnesota. In 2013, he took on the additional role of manager of the county’s transportation division, where he was responsible for the highway department, transit unit, fleet services, the county surveyor’s office and the geographical information services unit.

Over the course of his county engineer career, Fischer was responsible for more than $500 million of infrastructure improvements. Among the projects Fischer saw to fruition with Anoka County were the new $42 million highway interchange at Armstrong Boulevard/US 10 that included a grade separation of the BNSF Railway, a project made possible through a fusion of funding from nine different sources; the development of an automated traffic management system that connects more than 200 county traffic signals together via fiber optic cables; and a $12 million highway facility renovation project that included a new state-of-the-art fleet maintenance facility. Under his leadership, Anoka County was the first and only non-MnDOT road authority to use the design-build method of procurement for a road and bridge project, which required him to help bring special legislation at the state capitol.

Fischer earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Iowa State University. In addition to other professional roles, he served as president and on the board of directors of both the Minnesota Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Minnesota County Engineers Association. He was named 2014 Outstanding County Engineer of the Year by the Minnesota County Engineers Association.

“Doug is well known for his ability to put together and secure funding sources for successful, complex projects,” said Tom Stoneburner, president and CEO of TKDA. “We are very pleased to bring his vision and energy to our Municipal Division on behalf of our clients.”

Fischer is taking over the division leadership from Dennis Postler, who is transitioning to a new position for TKDA in California. For more information, visit www.tkda.com.