Eaton’s 9PX lithium-ion UPS is now available in a 6 kVA power rating. The latest model incorporates the same innovative capabilities of existing 9PX UPS models — including lithium-ion batteries, remote firmware upgrades, and seamless integration with leading HCI and virtualization platforms — making it ideal for edge computing environments as well as light industrial, K-12, higher education, and health care IT applications.

Lithium-ion battery technology continues to emerge as a transformative innovation for UPSs in distributed edge environments, as its longer battery life allows for a “set it and forget it” approach that requires little on-site support from IT staff, data center professionals, or maintenance personnel.

The latest addition to Eaton's 9 series single-phase double-conversion UPS line, the 6 kVA 9PX is available in rackmount and tower form factor with load segments that allow for prioritized shutdown, remote power on (RPO), remote on/off (ROO), and output relay ports that increase control capabilities. Additionally, the lithium-ion battery is up to 40% lighter than lead-acid batteries with a battery life of eight to 10 years. For additional runtime, users can add up to four 2U extended battery modules.