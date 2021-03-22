COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, expanded its portfolio of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems with lithium-ion battery options through extensions to the120-V Liebert® PSI5 lithium-ion line-interactive UPS family. A new 2200VA rack/tower model and 1500VA lithium-ion line-interactive mini-tower configuration join the existing 1500VA and 3000VA rack/tower models. Targeted for edge and distributed IT applications, Liebert PSI5 lithium-ion models are available to order in the U.S. and Canada through local Vertiv sales offices and value added resellers.

In comparison to valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries, lithium-ion battery life is up to two to three times longer, they are rated to function at higher temperatures, are smaller, lighter, and deliver longer runtimes. The Liebert PSI5 Lithium-ion family will provide approximately 7-9 minutes of battery backup at full load compared to an estimated 3-5 minutes for a standard UPS with VRLA batteries.

“The benefits of lithium-ion are undeniable and rapid market adoption has pushed prices down to the point that the life cycle costs clearly favor lithium,” said Jeff Kessen, senior vice president for global product transformation at Vertiv. “We’ve seen adoption increase steadily in the data center, and as more lithium-ion UPS options become available for edge locations, that pattern is repeating.”

The Liebert PSI5 Lithium-ion UPS comes with a five-year warranty on the electronics and battery. It is accompanied by a range of start-up and on-site service options. Vertiv also offers a trade-in program that includes removal, recycling and disposal of old UPS systems when replacing with a Vertiv UPS. The rack/tower models are currently available at a promotional price similar to competitive VRLA systems.

In addition to the single-phase Liebert PSI5, Vertiv offers lithium-ion battery cabinet options for several of its three-phase UPS systems, with capacities supporting up to a 2.4MW load.

