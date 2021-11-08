RALEIGH, N.C. —Eaton announced a leap forward for lithium-ion battery capabilities in uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs) in North America with the launch of its new LXP-P series solutions. The solutions, comprised of lightweight battery cabinets with pre-installed batteries using lithium-ion phosphate technology, equip users in large facilities across industries to safely and effectively leverage lithium-ion UPS solutions to protect critical infrastructure from devastating outages.

“Lithium-ion battery technology has emerged as a transformative solution for large-scale UPS applications ranging from data centers to health care and manufacturing facilities,” said Ed Spears, technical marketing manager, Eaton. “These batteries continue to feature designs that are smaller, easier to deploy, and safer than ever with high energy density that allows for advanced capabilities in a smaller footprint. Our LXP-P series solutions are a testament to Eaton’s continued leadership in harnessing lithium-ion technology to enhance the resiliency of critical infrastructure.”

As a pioneer in lithium-ion-powered UPS solutions, Eaton has long recognized the game-changing potential of this technology in providing longer battery life and lower total cost of ownership when compared with lead acid and other lithium-ion alternatives.

Capable of providing megawatts of power in a small footprint, Eaton’s LXP-P series solutions offer safe, reliable, and flexible performance for UPS applications. The solutions integrate seamlessly with Eaton’s 9395 UPS with no need for external AC feeds to the battery, as the battery management system is self-powered.

Additional features of the LXP-P series solutions include:

Enhanced safety and reliability through the use of lithium-ion phosphate chemistry in batteries;

A powerful battery management system, providing cell protection (temperature, current, over/under voltage), cell balancing, state of charge and health and alarms/reports; and

Up to eight cabinets may be paralleled. The first cabinet contains a Human-Machine Interface display that communicates with paralleled cabinets and provides battery status to the UPS or building management system.

For more information, visit Eaton.com/lithium.