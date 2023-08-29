Fan filter diffusers have been added to Greenheck’s growing line of health care, laboratory, and cleanroom (HLC) air distribution products. These unidirectional diffusers with integrated electronically commutated (EC) motors and high-efficiency filters provide ultraclean air, which is necessary in critical applications or retrofit applications where additional power is needed to overcome filter pressure drop. Ceiling-mounted, inline, and portable models are available.

Model HLC-FPS is a self-contained fan filter supply diffuser with airflow rates up to 1,200 cfm to meet USP 797 and 800 air change requirements. The HLC-FPS connects directly to system ductwork and is simple to install in a ceiling grid or hard ceiling.

Model HLC-FPR is a ceiling- or wall-mounted fan filter return diffuser that creates a negative pressure environment drawing air up and out of a room, removing airborne contaminants via the unit’s gel-seal high-efficiency filter, and discharging clean air.

Model HLC-FPI is a ducted inline fan filter unit designed to continuously filter the air passing through the unit and remove a wide range of airborne contaminants, making it ideal for schools, office buildings, and other commercial indoor environments.

Model HLC-FPC is a fan filter mobile cart available in both recirculation and return/exhaust configurations that can act as an in-room air purification device.