SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck’s SQ mixed flow fan line, featuring a unique combination of high efficiency, low sound, and ease of installation in a square housing design, now includes a new outdoor option along with additional accessories and sizes. The SQ mixed flow fan can now be specified for ducted horizontal-mount outdoor applications when space constraints require a cost-effective, rooftop-mounted unit. The outdoor option is base-mounted and includes a full cover over the unit to protect electrical components and prevent water entrainment.

New accessories include inlet and outlet guards to protect against intrusions; these guards remove easily for maintenance and inspection. The SQ mixed flow fan’s new filtration box provides a compact, clean air solution while eliminating the need for special remote filter box assemblies. Removable access panels on both sides of the filter section allow for easy access and maintenance. A variety of washable aluminum MERV-8 and MERV-13 filters are available. These accessories allow installation of the SQ mixed flow fan in a wide variety of inline applications.

With the addition of sizes 12 and 15, mixed flow model SQ is now available in 10 sizes, 12 through 33, with performance ranges up to 27,497 cfm and up to 3 in. wg. Model SQ is available with single-phase or three-phase direct drive Vari-Green® motors up to 10 hp. Greenheck SQ mixed flow fans are licensed to bear the Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA) Sound and Air Performance and Fan Energy Index (FEI) seals. FEI allows comparison of fan efficiencies to improve selections to meet code requirements and provide highly efficient performance in a smaller size fan. Greenheck SQ mixed flow square inline fans are ideal for supply, exhaust, return, or make-up air systems in indoor and outdoor clean air applications where space is a prime consideration. For more information, visit https://www.greenheck.com/products/air-movement/fans/mixed-flow-fans.