REHAU, a leading manufacturer of polymer-based solutions for mechanical and plumbing systems, recently announced its partnership with BDA Manufacturers’ Representatives. As of August 14, BDA will extend their product expertise by representing REHAU in Indiana and Kentucky. The partnership between REHAU and BDA combines decades of knowledge and experience in the mechanical and plumbing industry, allowing each company to better support contractors, engineers and wholesalers in the region.

BDA is a well-respected manufacturers’ representative agency known for their holistic approach to the commercial and residential construction market, providing Indiana and Kentucky with a diverse range of products and an expert level of service since 1986. With knowledge, collaboration, perseverance and harmony as the cornerstones of their business, BDA is committed to solving their clients’ challenges with premium manufacturers and superior support.

Driven by enhancing lives for 75 years, REHAU will contribute to BDA’s product portfolio with polymer components built for long-term performance in mechanical and plumbing systems. The backbone of REHAU systems is RAUPEX® crosslinked polyethylene (PEXa) pipe, first produced in 1968 and now used in heating, plumbing and geothermal applications. PEXa offers benefits over copper and other polymer piping such as cost-effective installation, enhanced temperature and pressure capabilities and corrosion resistance. In 2017, the company further pioneered the proprietary REHAU EVERLOC+® compression-sleeve fitting system, providing plumbing contractors and installers with quick yet secure connections. Offering a range of products to meet the needs of contractors and installers, the REHAU F1960 cold expansion fitting system is an additional option that supports safety, reliability and cost savings. Regardless of the REHAU fitting system chosen, RAUPEX pipe has a 25-year limited warranty. The high-quality, trusted products developed at REHAU are backed by a team of product experts who will support BDA representatives to deliver comprehensive project support to customers.

“REHAU is excited to partner with BDA to strengthen our support networks for customers in Indiana and Kentucky,” says Mark Hudoba, vice president of REHAU building solutions for the Americas region. “This partnership brings together innovative solutions from REHAU, extensive industry expertise from BDA and a shared customer-centric mindset. As a team, we will work together to ensure our customers have the support they need to succeed.”

“BDA and Associates are proud to represent REHAU in Indiana and Kentucky,” says BDA CEO Bob Danielson. “BDA and REHAU share the same integrity and commitment to our distributors and contractor partners and look forward to our mutual success.”

About REHAU Group

The REHAU Group develops, manufactures and markets polymer-based solutions for automotive, construction, furniture, materials, medical and industrial sectors throughout the world. The independent, family-owned group of companies operates in more than 190 locations with more than 20,000 employees. Passionate and committed, REHAU teams work each day toward the common goal of improving lives through the use of innovative, sustainable technologies: Engineering progress. Enhancing lives.