BALTIMORE — Danfoss has announced a partnership with Hydronic Technology Inc., which will provide the states of Louisiana and Mississippi with knowledgeable sales and service of Danfoss’ portfolio of hydronic comfort controls.

Founded in 1951, Hydronic Technology is a supplier of water-side HVAC and domestic water equipment. It has three locations: New Orleans; Shreveport, Louisiana; and Jackson, Mississippi.

“Hydronic Technology has great expertise in working with designers, installers, and maintaining personnel of hydronic systems, and we’re pleased to have them as part of our team in the deep South,” said Richard Thiel, sales director at Danfoss.

Danfoss’s robust line of hydronic comfort controls includes valves, actuators, sensors, and controllers that ensure accurate control of hydronic systems, resulting in increased building energy efficiency, occupant comfort, and energy savings. It also includes the iconic Danfoss thermostatic radiator valve (TRV), which Danfoss Founder Mads Clausen invented more than 75 years ago. For more information, visit www.heating.danfoss.us.