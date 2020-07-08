Commercial Heat Pump Water Heaters – Lochinvar

LEBANON, Tenn. — Lochinvar, a manufacturer of high-efficiency boiler and water heater technologies, launched 20 new commercial heat pump models, ranging from 25,000-250,000 Btu/hr. and with modular installation capabilities up to 2 million Btu/hr. The state-of-the-art product line gives specifying engineers, architects, and plumbing contractors additional options to meet energy-savings and sustainability goals when bidding on large commercial properties.

As more stringent environmental and energy regulations continue to be adopted in the commercial construction space, Lochinvar’s commercial heat pump product line answers the call for both, meeting government mandates to reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions from buildings and supporting private company-directed sustainability initiatives.

“Heat pump technology continues to gain momentum in the industry, and we are proud to now offer this product line as a solution to our customers’ biggest challenges while providing their customers with the most environmentally-sound, cost-effective and reliable products for the job,” said Mike Lahti, vice president of sales, marketing, and business development at Lochinvar. “We feel this product line is a natural fit for our portfolio and marks another big step toward our continued tradition of excellence in sustainability and innovation.”

Heat pump water heaters are highly efficient, transferring heat, instead of creating it. Unlike typical HVAC heat pump systems, heat pump water heaters are specially designed to provide hot water using atmospheric heat (air-source) or geothermal/waste heat (water-source). The air-source models cool and dehumidify the surrounding ambient air, cutting down on air conditioning usage and costs. The water-source units absorb heat from water sources, including return chiller water, process, and groundwater.

Designed for indoor or outdoor use, heat pump water heaters work in conjunction with storage tanks and can be tailored to meet specific application requirements. Lochinvar’s broad line of glass-lined domestic water storage tanks offers engineers and contractors a wide-variety of solutions to integrate with most systems, offering turnkey solutions.

The Lochinvar commercial heat pump line offers six air-source, six water-source, and eight modular water-source units. The air- and water-source models range in capacity from 25,000-250,000 Btu/hr. and generate 50 to 500 gallons of hot water per hour. Modular water-source units range in capacity from 270,000 to 2 million Btu/hr. and generate 323-2,584 gallons of hot water per hour. All units feature a maximum 160°F water temperature and an ambient operating range of 40°-120°.

Lochinvar commercial heat pumps are designed for both new construction and retrofit projects and work well in large commercial applications, including universities, health care facilities, apartment buildings, hotels, and restaurants. For more information, visit www.lochinvar.com.