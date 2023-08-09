Kova, a provider of building material solutions, welcomed Brent Sturgell as the head of HVAC, a new product vertical for the brand. Sturgell will lead Kova’s entry into the market. Under his leadership, the company will soon debut KOVA Comfort, an AI-powered HVAC system scheduled to launch this fall.

“The HVAC landscape is rapidly evolving, especially in terms of data-driven efficiency, performance and comfort,” Sturgell said. “Kova brings a unique point of view and innovative mindset to a very traditional business.”

Sturgell previously served as vice president of new product development at Aspen Manufacturing and as vice president of engineering and new product development at First Co and AE Air. He is also a long-time member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), International Ground Source Heat Pump Association (IGSHPA) and American Society of Gas Engineers (C.G.E.).

“Brent embraces the need for a diverse and in-depth orchestration of the many, complex factors that influence design, engineering and manufacturing of HVAC products,” said Kova President Trevor Schick. “With his extensive experience cultivating dynamic teams and commercializing HVAC products, Brent is an ideal fit for the Kova team as we introduce this groundbreaking innovation to the industry.”

Sturgell earned his bachelor of science in HVACR engineering from Ferris State University. He then went on to earn his MBA from Texas A&M University.