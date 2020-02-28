Benjamin Kosbab Set to Lead Simpson Gumpertz & Heger’s Engineering Mechanics and Infrastructure Division

WALTHAM, Mass. — Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) announced principal Benjamin Kosbab will lead the firm’s new Engineering Mechanics and Infrastructure (EMI) division in Atlanta, Georgia. Benjamin brings expertise in seismic engineering, technology development, and risk and reliability assessment for energy-related assets and complex infrastructure. He specializes in solving complex engineering challenges related to high-technology, nuclear, marine, underwater, and off-shore projects for a diverse range of clients, including government agencies, university research labs, electric power utilities, and energy and technology firms.

“Benjamin is a proven leader and innovator with exceptional technical engineering skills and a demonstrated ability to inspire teams and clients to new solutions,” said James Parker, senior principal and head of structural engineering and structural mechanics, SGH. “We are thrilled to welcome him and excited to join his expertise and perspectives with our team to benefit our client base nationally.”

Most recently, Kosbab was a principal engineer and project manager with SC Solutions Inc. in Marietta, Georgia. He is an active member of several industry organizations and has published research and presented papers on a range of topics involving performance-based design, construction cost optimization, probabilistic risk assessment, seismic fragility analysis, soil-structure interaction, and dynamic finite element analysis. For more information, visit www.sgh.com.