Watts has introduced the LF iDROSET CSD, a lead-free static balancing valve solution for use in potable hot water systems and recirculation loops. The LF iDROSET’s dial provides a way to view flow rate directly on the valve and make tool-free adjustments as needed.
- No external measuring device needed
- Large, easy-to-read gauge
- Rotating hand wheel that sets flow rate
- Certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 61 - Drinking Water System Components
- Available in sizes half-inch, ¾-inch and 1-inch
- Tool-free flow adjustments with live flow rate metering
- Valve calibrated by factory to +/- 10% accuracy
- Perfect complement for systems with mixing valves that require minimum flow rates for proper temperature control
- ¼-inch NPT port for adding accessories such as the Watts Series LFDPTG-1 combination pressure/temp gauge (EDP 0121665)