NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Watts has introduced the LFUSG-HWP, a new Under Sink Guardian® point-of-use mixing valve with hot water purge.

This unique four-port valve features a hot water purge lever that allows facilities to perform a sanitization at the faucet with “the flip of a switch.” Benefits include:

Increased safety with quick sanitization at the point of use. The rest of the facility can continue to function without a full system shutdown, allowing uninterrupted water distribution; and

Savings on labor; no tools are required to initiate sanitization. The valve comes standard with a cover to ensure only authorized users can initiate sanitization.

For more information, visit watts.com/our-story/brands/LFUSG-HWP.