Three new senior principals and 23 principals were recently appointed at DLR Group, a 100% employee-owned global integrated design firm. Each year, leaders across the firm are recognized in these ownership roles.

“Representing 13 disciplines and 11 market sectors, 2023’s appointees exemplify what sets DLR Group apart: our people and the many ways they express DLR Group’s core values as active leaders,” said Steven McKay, DLR Group’s managing principal and CEO. “To celebrate these individuals is to celebrate the future of our firm’s projects, people, and performance.”

Senior Principal and Enterprise Performance Leader Kevin Gent, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, is responsible for monitoring, analyzing, and managing key process metrics across all facets of the firm. He also guides DLR Group international operations, overseeing several years of growth in the firm’s Dubai and Shanghai offices. Senior Principal and Global Business Development Leader Tom Mitchell drives DLR Group’s new fee goals across market sectors. Senior Principal and Global Hospitality Leader Ed Wilms, AIA, leads a team of 60+ designers with client partners from every major hotel flag. His leadership has tripled the hospitality practice in the past five years and seen major design recognitions including Boutique Design’s Designer of the Year award.

DLR Group’s 23 new principals are:

Danny Ahkiam, PE, SE (Los Angeles), Engineering

Charles Brant AIA, LEED AP (Dallas), Architecture

Rebecca Buchmeier, AIA, LEED AP BD+C (Chicago), Architecture

Vaida Buchrotaite (Dubai), Interiors

Carrie Chan, LEED AP BD+C (Sacramento), Business Development

Shawn Cochran, PE, LEED AP (Kansas City), Engineering

Laura Beth Cochran, AIA (Kansas City), Architecture

Henrique Dias (Dubai), Architecture

Heather Galvin (Cleveland), Information Technology

Stephanie Gearhart, NCIDQ (Denver), Interiors

Emma Halvorson, NCIDQ, IIDA (Omaha), Interiors

Jeremy Holen, LEED AP BD+C (Minneapolis), Architecture

Mark Kirby, PE, BCxP (Orlando), Engineering

Todd Kwiecinski (Omaha), Architecture

Katrina Leach, AIA, LEED AP (Phoenix), Architecture

Mike Lindsey, AIA, LEED AP (Orlando), Architecture

Todd Mayher, AIA (Cleveland), Architecture

Daniel Murray, AIA, LEED AP (Seattle), Architecture

Essam Nabih, Ph.D (Dubai), Business Development

Pete Obarowski (Washington, D.C.), Architecture

Hans Papke, AIA, NCARB (Phoenix), Architecture

Kaveri Singh, AIA (New York City), Architecture

Cerone Thompson, PE (Phoenix), Engineering

In addition to the 23 newly appointed principals, the firm’s continued growth saw five principals join during its last fiscal year:

Pipa Bradbury, NCIDQ, LEED AP ID+C (Chicago), Interiors

Wesley Davis, Ph.D., PE (Charlotte), Engineering

Edward Hurtig (Kansas City), Architecture

Julie McLaurin, AIA, LEED AP (Charlotte), Architecture

Dan Sullivan, AIA, LEED AP BD+C (Denver), Architecture

DLR Group also welcomed 62 new senior associates and 78 new associates.