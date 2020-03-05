WSP USA Announces Executive Leadership Appointments, Promotion

NEW YORK CITY — Lou Cornell, president and CEO of WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy, has announced appointments and promotions to the firm’s executive leadership team.

The new arrivals to the executive leadership team include:

• Andrew Esposito, who joins the firm as chief financial officer;

• Steve Summers, who joins the firm as senior vice president and director of project excellence & delivery; and

• Rich Driggs, who was promoted to chief operating officer.

“I am so pleased to introduce these important new additions to our leadership team,” Cornell said. “As the organization continues to grow, we remain focused on maintaining the high standards of technical excellence and client service for which WSP USA is known. With decades of industry experience and successes, Andrew, Steve, and Rich are well-positioned to support these efforts and build on the foundation WSP has established as a premier engineering and professional services firm. We are thrilled to have them on board.”

Esposito brings valuable direction to the firm’s growth strategy with extensive experience in all facets of corporate finance. As CFO, he will apply nearly two decades of diverse financial knowledge within the engineering and professional services industry to champion company-wide efforts that provide efficiency and value to client projects. He previously served as the director of group finance operations for a California-based technology firm. Esposito is based in WSP’s Orange, California, office.

Summers, with almost three decades of industry experience, provides WSP with a steady hand at the operational helm across multiple markets. He will be responsible for project management advancement and performance, project execution and delivery, and reinforcing the firm’s commitment to health, safety and environment, and quality. He previously served as vice president of project delivery for an international engineering services firm. Summers will be based in the Denver office.

Driggs, with more than two decades of experience in the architecture, engineering, construction, and real estate industries, will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of WSP and in the execution of growth-focused strategies. Driggs, who previously served as WSP USA president, property and buildings, will be instrumental in ensuring the firm remains strong and meets all client expectations as it continues to expand its services. He is based in the firm’s Atlanta office. For more information, visit www.wsp.com.