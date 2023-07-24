Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA) International Inc. has released AMCA Publication 511-21 (Rev. 12-22), Certified Ratings Program Product Rating Manual for Air Control Devices.

Superseding AMCA Publication 511-21, AMCA Publication 511-21 (Rev. 12-22) outlines technical procedures and the proper presentation of data for the certification of air-control devices through the AMCA certified ratings program. It is to be used in conjunction with AMCA Publication 11-22, Certified Ratings Program Operating Manual.

Used in general ventilation and air-conditioning systems, air-control devices include louvers, dampers, gravity ventilators, round spiral duct, and transverse duct connections. The focus of the 2022 release was the addition of air-leakage-rating requirements (Section 26, new) and air-performance-rating requirements (Section 15) for “linkage-connected economizer dampers,” previously known as “economizer dampers.”

AMCA Publication 511-21 (Rev. 12-22) includes: