ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA) Intl. Inc. announces the release of AMCA Publication 11-22, Certified Ratings Program Operating Manual.

AMCA Publication 11 is the operating manual for the AMCA International Certified Ratings Program (CRP), a globally recognized third-party program providing assurance that published data for air-movement and control products are accurate. AMCA Publication 11-22 supersedes AMCA Publication 11-16.

Changes to AMCA Publication 11 include:

• The addition of a procedure for certifying identical products;

• The addition of an allowance for approved third-party laboratories to perform check tests under the oversight of AMCA staff;

• Clarified and updated failed-check-test procedures;

• The addition of a requirement that AMCA staff review all electronic product-selection programs (EPSP) every 12 months;

• The addition of an allowance for approved third-party laboratories to perform tests;

• The addition of penalties for accumulated program violations;

• The addition of requirements for the use of QR codes; and

• The addition of a requirement that AMCA-reviewed printouts of approved EPSP be included in the AMCA directory.

AMCA Publication 11-22 is available at no cost. To download a copy, click here.